IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense was flowing in its season opener, as they defeated North Dakota, 110-68, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Moline standouts Brock Harding and Owen Freeman had impressive college debuts. Harding scored six points and had seven assists, while Freeman scored 14 points and grabbed three rebounds.

