Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found fit to stand trial

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man charged with critically injuring an East Moline officer has been found fit to stand trial.

Adrian Ward Rogers, 53, was found unfit to stand trial for an assault that left East Moline Sgt. William Lind in critical condition with severe head injuries.

The assault happened back in October 2022.

According to court records, Rogers is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

Rogers was found unfit to stand trial in November of 2022, according to court records. Rogers has been in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services undergoing treatment.

Now, nearly a year later, Rogers has been found fit to stand trial.

Rogers will be back in court on Nov. 21, court records indicate. His previous bond of $500,000 was reinstated.

