Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found fit to stand trial

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 8.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man charged with critically injuring an East Moline officer has been found fit to stand trial.

Adrian Ward Rogers, 53, was found unfit to stand trial for an assault that left East Moline Sgt. William Lind in critical condition with severe head injuries.

The assault happened back in October 2022.

According to court records, Rogers is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

Rogers was found unfit to stand trial in November of 2022, according to court records. Rogers has been in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services undergoing treatment.

Now, nearly a year later, Rogers has been found fit to stand trial.

Rogers will be back in court on Nov. 21, court records indicate. His previous bond of $500,000 was reinstated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

1
Moline council dissolves special tax allocation for SouthPark Mall Redevelopment Project Area
Fastcast Nov. 8 p.m.
Fastcast Nov. 8 p.m.
The Dixon Police Department has identified the man found in the Rock River.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
Wednesday, Chhabria A. Harris, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI causing death,...
Woman charged in I-74 fatal pedestrian bike path crash receives 20 years in prison