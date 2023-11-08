Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the race.

MAYORAL

Ken Croken challenged incumbent Mike Matson in the 2023 election with Matson coming out on top, receiving 6,258 votes and Croken receiving 4,604 votes. This will be Matson’s third term in office.

“I’m just humbled and honored to have another two years,” Matson said Tuesday night. “...I look forward to continuing the positive momentum in so many areas that we’ve been working on.”

Matson said he is looking forward to working with the several new members of the city council, continuing to improve public safety, infrastructure, tourism, and financial stability.

COUNCIL

AT LARGE: Three candidates ran for two at-large seats.

Jazmin Newton received 6,898 votes

La Canna L. Dixon received 2,177 votes

Incumbent Kyle Gripp received 7,000 votes

The other At-Large alderman, JJ Condon, was not on the ballot.

Kyle Gripp and Jazmin Newton win seats for at-large

2ND WARD: Ald. Maria Dickmann is not seeking re-election.

Judith Lee, the former Ward 8 alderwoman received 500 votes

Tim Dunn received 665 votes.

Tim Dunn wins 2nd Ward Ald.

3RD WARD:

Paul T. Vasquez received 257 votes

Incumbent Marion Meginnis received 538 votes

Marion Meginnis wins 3rd Ward Ald.

4TH WARD:

Jade Burkholder received 559 votes

Incumbent Robby Ortiz received 485 votes

Jade Burkholder wins 4th Ward Ald.

7TH WARD:

Mhisho Lynch received 767 votes

Scott Ryder received 605 votes

Mhisho Lynch wins 7th Ward. Ald.

8TH WARD:

Paul J Reinartz Jr. received 668 votes

James Woods received 583 votes

Paul J Reinartz Jr. wins 8th Ward Ald.

Aldermen who ran unopposed are Ward 1 Ald. Rick Dunn, Ward 5 Ald. Tim Kelly, and Ward 6 Ald. Ben Jobgen.

