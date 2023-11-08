Muscatine online surplus auction scheduled for November


By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine and the Department of Public Works will be conducting an online public surplus auction in November.

The online surplus action will take place Nov. 13-27, according to a media release from city officials. The items for bid contain a variety of items that were recently declared surplus by the Muscatine City Council, including two old council seats from city hall.

Those in charge say that all items are available to bid on through the auction website, www.publicsurplus.com, starting Nov. 13, and running through 3 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Officials say potential bidders can go to the website, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items. You must register to view items and to bid on items.

