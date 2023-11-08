Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department has identified the man found in the Rock River as 68-year-old Raymond Reidl.

Police said the cause of death is still under investigation.

Dixon police responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person in the river, just downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge on the south side of the river, according to a media release.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigative Division responded to process the scene, police said.

According to police, an autopsy is pending.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

