Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 8.
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department has identified the man found in the Rock River as 68-year-old Raymond Reidl.

Police said the cause of death is still under investigation.

Dixon police responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person in the river, just downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge on the south side of the river, according to a media release.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigative Division responded to process the scene, police said.

According to police, an autopsy is pending.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 8.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Nov. 8, a.m.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sits down with Political Director Dave Price to discuss her recent...
‘I don’t care what he says,’ Gov. Reynolds says about Trump’s attacks after she endorsed DeSantis instead
KWQC First Alert Rain
Showers Wednesday before temps cool off the rest of the week
How to prevent your car from being stolen during winter
How to prevent your car from being stolen during winter 6am hour