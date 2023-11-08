Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visits Davenport Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visited Davenport Tuesday, one day after getting a big endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Dozens of people wearing hats and t-shirts in support of DeSantis attended a meet and greet at the Iowa Machine Shed restaurant.

Among the topics DeSantis talked about is the ongoing conflict in Israel, something he said affects America as well.

“That was an equivalent of like a dozen 911s given how small Israel’s population was,” DeSantis said. “But I also knew just being Governor of Florida that there was going to be a lot of impact on my state because we have people that go back and forth, I’ve got a biIsraeli-Americanan population, the whole nine yards.”

One of DeSantis’ main campaign points is the southern border and addressed the practice of illegal drug trafficking.

“We need to have American sovereignty restored,” DeSantis said. “You should not have Mexican drug cartels running our border, we should not have millions of people pouring in, I’m sending the military to the border, I’m stopping the invasion, I’m going to deport the people that have come illegally.”

DeSantis said he wants major changes to the education system as well.

“We also need to improve our education system, stop with the indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “Focus on the basics, we want to teach kids American civics, teach them about our constitution and what it means to be an American.”

DeSantis said that he wants to lead what he’s calling a great American comeback.

The first-in-the-nation test of the presidential candidates is in Iowa, with the caucuses held on Jan. 15.

