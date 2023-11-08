Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visits Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visited Davenport Tuesday, a day after getting a big endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Dozens of people attended the meet and greet wearing hats and t-shirts in support for DeSantis, it was held at the Iowa Machine Shed restaurant.

“We need a president that puts America and Americans first.” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said.

Among the topics DeSantis talked about were the ongoing conflict in Israel, something he says affects America as well.

“That was an equivalent of like a dozen, nine elevens given how small Israel’s population was,” DeSantis said. “But I also knew just being Governor of Florida that there was going to be a lot of impact on my state, because we have people that go back and forth, I’ve got a big Israeli American population, the whole nine yards.”

One of DeSantis’ main campaign points is the southern border, and addressing the practice of illegal drug trafficking.

“We need to have American sovereignty restored,” DeSantis said. “You should not have Mexican drug cartels running our border, we should not have millions of people pouring in, I’m sending the military to the border, I’m stopping the invasion, I’m going to deport the people that have come illegally.”

Governor DeSantis says he wants major changes to the education system as well.

“We also need to improve our education system, stop with the indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “Focus on the basics, we want to teach kids American civics, teach them about our constitution and what it means to be an American.”

DeSantis said that he wants to lead what he’s calling a great American comeback.

The first-in-the-nation test of the presidential candidates is in Iowa, with the caucuses held on January 15.

