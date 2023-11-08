Rock Falls preps for State tournament

Rock Falls preps for State
(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Rockets are blasting off to new heights as they prepare to make the program’s first trip to the State tournament later this week.

This postseason, Rock Falls has been red hot and hasn’t lost a single set. It’s been a magical run for the Rockets in head coach Sheila Pillars’ final season leading the team.

“Coach Sheila means so much to me. She was my coach since 7th grade. She’s taught me so much and I can’t thank her enough. She pushes us to do our hardest, and she’s so amazing. I love her,” said Nicollete Udell, a Rock Falls senior. “We’ve gotten so close for the past two years, and I can’t believe this is happening right now. This is what we’ve always wanted.”

“I just love the girls. They are hilarious, they’re funny. A lot of stories. They’re good people, they’re friends so it’s not even more about volleyball as it’s about them as people,” Pillars said. “I just enjoy them, every single one of them, so it’s been a pleasant ride.”

The Rockets take on Mater Dei on Nov. 10 at 1:30.

