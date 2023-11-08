Showers today before temps cool off the rest of the week

Near normal temps for the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Aside from a few showers today the biggest weather story will be the temperatures cooling off this afternoon. NW winds will arrive by the afternoon leading to afternoon highs in the 50s.  Skies will clear out tonight leading to morning lows in the 30s and 40s, but NW winds will make it feel like the 20s and 30s. Sunshine will return Thursday and the rest of the week as the weather pattern quiets down. Highs will be back to normal in the mid and low 50s through the weekend.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 62º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 40º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 55º.

