Showers Wednesday before temps cool off the rest of the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers will develop around midday and continue through the afternoon hours. Rainfall will be light with rainfall totals generally around a tenth of an inch or less. A warm front draped across the area will create about a 20° spread in temperatures. Highs north will be in the lower 50s. Highs south will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The sky will clear out Wednesday night leading to morning lows in the 30s and 40s, but northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Sunshine will return Thursday and the rest of the week as the weather pattern quiets down. Highs will be back to normal in the mid and low 50s through the weekend.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 62º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 37º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 55º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.