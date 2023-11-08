West Locust road work closing lanes, intersections

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Getting around using West Locust Street will be a little tricky this week.

West Locust will be closed between Harrison and Gaines streets beginning today through Monday for sewer repairs.

Work is also being done between Marquette and Division streets, and there will be intermittent closures at the Marquette and Washington intersections today.

The city asks drivers to follow marked detours or use another route.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.