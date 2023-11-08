West Locust road work closing lanes, intersections

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 8.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Getting around using West Locust Street will be a little tricky this week.

West Locust will be closed between Harrison and Gaines streets beginning today through Monday for sewer repairs.

Work is also being done between Marquette and Division streets, and there will be intermittent closures at the Marquette and Washington intersections today.

The city asks drivers to follow marked detours or use another route.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Cedar Street in Muscatine will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday.
Muscatine Cedar Street down to 1 lane Wednesday
Drivers traveling between Davenport and Iowa City over the next several weeks should be aware...
Westbound I-80 Wilton rest area to be closed several weeks
Traffic alert for River Drive in Davenport and Bartlett St. in Muscatine
Traffic alert: Bartlett St. in Muscatine for emergency water repair
Image depicting traffic cones
Traffic alert: River Drive in Davenport down to 1 lane
Rock Island said water main work at 11th Street and 25th Avenue will detour traffic until about...
Traffic alert: Rock Island 11th St. and 25th Ave.