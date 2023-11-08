Western Big 6 girls’ basketball coaches banquet

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The high school basketball season is nearly here. Western Big 6 girls’ basketball coaches met at the Quad City Botanical Center for the conference’s annual banquet on Nov. 7.

Geneseo won the conference last season, but multiple coaches said this year’s league is wide open with a lot of talented rosters.

“it will be one of the best conferences in the state. Every night out I think any team can beat anyone, and you’re going to have to protect your home floor to have a chance I think at a conference championship,” said Steve Ford, Alleman’s head coach.

“Well, this conference is so exciting. Everybody is loaded. Every game is almost a coin flip, so you have to come up with your ‘A’ game,” said Adrian Ritchie, Moline’s head coach.

Stay tuned with TV6 for the latest updates from the Western Big 6 all season long.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.