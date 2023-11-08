Woman charged in I-74 fatal pedestrian bike path crash receives 20 years in prison

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 8.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman charged in connection with a fatal crash on the I-74 pedestrian bike path back in May of 2022, that killed two men and injured a third has plead guilty. Back in September, a judge gave Harris and prosecutors until Nov. 8 to strike a deal or proceed to trial.

Wednesday, Chhabria A. Harris, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI causing death, according to court documents. As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed several other charges, including a case involving an alleged aggravated battery during her time at the Rock Island County Jail.

Court documents show the judge sentenced Harris to 20 years in prison. She has to serve 85%, or 17 years, before she will be eligible for parole. Once she completes her prison sentence, she must serve two years of mandatory supervised release.

Harris was initially charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, both of Moline, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, that of the third man involved, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, and two counts of reckless homicide. She was also facing an aggravated battery charge from her time at the Rock Island County Jail.

Since the crash, the city of Bettendorf has built barriers at the bike path entrance, and the families of the victims have filed separate wrongful death lawsuits.

