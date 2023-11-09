CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Romance Clower, 24, is wanted by Davenport police on a warrant for assault while participating in a felony, criminal mischief, harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Clower is 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

