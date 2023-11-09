CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Damonte Stewart, 32, is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in possession of a weapon. He is also wanted in Scott County for two counts of probation violation on drug charges.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Stewart is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

