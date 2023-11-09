CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen designer purses from Davenport luxury store

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from...
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from the Bag Broker in Davenport.(CRIME STOPPERS OF THE QUAD CITIES)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from the Bag Broker in Davenport.

Davenport police responded to a burglary alarm about 5 a.m. on Oct. 2, at Avail the Bag Broker, 5515 Utica Ridge Road.

Police said suspects broke a window, entered the store, smashed glass display cases, and made off with about $175,000 worth of designer purses and handbags.

If you recognize any of these thieves or have any information about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

The Common App is now accepted by more than 1,000 schools, including some outside the U.S.
The Common App Direct Admissions program
Many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start Friday....
Veterans Day QCA deals and freebies
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police