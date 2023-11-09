CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen designer purses from Davenport luxury store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who stole designer purses from the Bag Broker in Davenport.

Davenport police responded to a burglary alarm about 5 a.m. on Oct. 2, at Avail the Bag Broker, 5515 Utica Ridge Road.

Police said suspects broke a window, entered the store, smashed glass display cases, and made off with about $175,000 worth of designer purses and handbags.

If you recognize any of these thieves or have any information about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.