Flap your wings and fly (or run) at the 37th Annual McCarthy-Bush YMCA Turkey Trot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get ready to flap your wings and fly, waddle, stroll or run at the 37th Annual McCarthy-Bush YMCA Turkey Trot.

The YMCA Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 23 with the 200-yard, 400 yard and 1 mile events beginning at 8:30 a.m. Then, the 5k and 5-mile events will take off at 9 a.m., according to a media release from event organizers. Pre-and post-race activity will take place in heated tents in the Quad City Times parking lot.

Event organizers say registration for the Turkey Trot is currently open online at www.YMCAIMV.org until 8:45 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Packet pickup will be on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Bittner YMCA, 630 East 4th Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Turkey Trot course begins on East 4th Street, heads west to Main, then north past Palmer College and Central High School, according to the media release. The 5k turnaround is just north of Locust Street, and the 5-mile course continues around and through Vander Veer Park.

Many family have participated for multiple generations and their holiday traditions begin with their annual Thanksgiving trip to downtown Davenport for the YMCA Turkey Trot, event organizers said.

“We’ve got a real buzz with thousands of people ready to flock downtown for another great YMCA Turkey Trot,” said Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. “I’ve spoken to hundreds of people whose family traditions depend on getting together and coming downtown for a nice run or walk before the big Thanksgiving Day meal.”

