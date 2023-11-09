Gary Metivier to release new World War II book

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live warmly welcomed Gary Metivier back for two segments.

In the first segment, the discussion centers on a new book, My Mask: My War: A World War II Memoir by Norma Thoeming, as told to Gary Metivier which profiles how she was inspired by American troops on duty in Great Britain when she was a young girl.

Joining in on the first interview is Lola Vandewalle, founder of the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center, to talk about a book signing event and open house set for Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 12-2 p.m. The location is 2720 West Locust Street, Davenport.

In the second segment, the topic touches on Gary’s acting career including a sneak peek at the latest film project with which he’s involved. We also learn about several acting awards he’s earned.

For more information about Metivier’s current professional endeavors, visit Metivier Media at https://metiviermedia.com/ or call 563-676-4642. The email address is gary@metiviermedia.com.

