Gary Metivier to release new World War II book

Plus information about his latest acting, movie projects
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live warmly welcomed Gary Metivier back for two segments.

In the first segment, the discussion centers on a new book, My Mask: My War: A World War II Memoir by Norma Thoeming, as told to Gary Metivier which profiles how she was inspired by American troops on duty in Great Britain when she was a young girl.

Joining in on the first interview is Lola Vandewalle, founder of the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center, to talk about a book signing event and open house set for Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 12-2 p.m. The location is 2720 West Locust Street, Davenport.

In the second segment, the topic touches on Gary’s acting career including a sneak peek at the latest film project with which he’s involved. We also learn about several acting awards he’s earned.

For more information about Metivier’s current professional endeavors, visit Metivier Media at https://metiviermedia.com/ or call 563-676-4642. The email address is gary@metiviermedia.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Your CBD Store array of products displayed during interview
Your CBD Store for health products and holiday gifts
Your CBD Store array of products displayed during interview
Your CBD Store for health products and holiday gifts
Metivier's acting career and latest movie project
Gary Metivier's latest movie projects
New memoir penned by Gary Metivier of a British woman's World War II story
Gary Metivier to release new World War II book