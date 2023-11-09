Local police departments participate in ‘No Shave November’ for local cancer organization

By Joushua Blount
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Moline and East Moline Police Departments are participating in No Shave November to support the cancer organization Tudi’s Tribe. For the entire month of November, both police departments will avoid shaving their face to grow their beard.

The Moline Police Officers said they have 47 of their officers participating while East Moline has 38. Each officer of the East Moline Police Department paid a $60 entry fee to not shave for the month.

Tudi’s Tribe is a non-profit organization that supports children going through cancer in the Quad Cities. The organization says money raised from No Shave November will go towards giving children of the organization positive life experiences.

Tudi’s Tribe Director, Brad Baltzell, says when it first started about 23 years ago, a woman named Tudi Edwards used to help him out a lot with children. After later passing away from cancer, the organization was named after her.

In 23 years, Tudi’s Tribe says they have helped more than 60 children in the Quad Cities. The East Moline police department says they supported Tudi’s Tribe in the past and enjoy being involved with the community in different ways.

“You know, we like to give back to the community. We do a lot of other you know, charitable things, you know, picnic or Thanksgiving baskets, Christmas baskets. You know, we’re involved in a lot within the community. And it doesn’t always go noticed, you know, we’d like to keep things you know, were you just give and nobody notices, but yeah, we’re really involved in the community. As far as, you know, charitable organizations,” said Capt. Jason Kratt of the East Moline Police Department

The Department says in 2022, they donated money from No Shave November to Sgt. William Lind who was injured in the line of duty in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, No Shave November has been reinvented in past years. According to noshave.org, No Shave November was reinvented in 2009 by the family of Matthew Hill, based out of Chicago.

The family wanted to raise money for charity. Hill died from colon cancer in 2007 and years later, many people nationwide have decided to donate to cancer-fighting organizations for No Shave November.

The East Moline Police Department says they plan to announce a winner at the end of November on the department’s Facebook page.

