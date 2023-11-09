Man charged with indecent exposure last Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police arrested a man Oct. 24 for indecent exposure in front of a child last Christmas.

Kencade Godfrey, 20, was charged with lascivious acts with a child younger than 7.

According to the police report, Godfrey exposed himself and asked the child to engage in a sex act while visiting for the holiday in 2022.

The police began investigating Oct. 4 after the child identified Godfrey.

