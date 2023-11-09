Milan issues boil order

Nov. 9
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan has issued a boil order.

The city says that a water main break will affect people living 3rd Street West to US Route 67 and 4th Avenue West to the railroad track.

McDonald’s on 1st Street and 4th Avenue is not affected.

For drinking and cooking people should use bottled water or boil tap water. The Centers for Disease Control says to keep water at full rolling boil for 1 minute.

