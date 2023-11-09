Moline’s insurer to pay for sewage damages to homes

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Homeowners who were stuck with paying thousands of dollars to clean up sewage waste will be getting help.

Nine homes sustained about $250,000 worth of damage after a pipe fractured on June 7.

The city said that on Nov. 3, its insurance carrier agreed to pay the damage claims to the residents. Moline’s insurer will continue talks with the contractor’s insurance carrier.

Moline said the backups were caused by the actions of Legacy Corporation, a contractor out of East Moline for not properly supporting a pipe coming out of a hydrant near 47th Street and 28th Avenue.

In late August, Moline homeowner Jasmine Lee was waiting for news. She said that the city told her they would take care of all damage and expenses, but she had not heard back from them.

The city says insurers have been determining who is responsible.

