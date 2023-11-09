Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual dinner 2023

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s a Quad Cities Thanksgiving tradition. Plans for Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual dinner are set.

Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner will once again be a ‘drive-thru’ dinner on Nov. 23 at SouthPark Mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a media release from event organizers. Guests will drive up to receive their meals. There will be no inside-dining available.

Event organizers say there will be volunteers directing traffic for vehicles to form a single-file line at the mall’s south entrance near the bus stop area. Dinners including pie will be delivered to vehicles.

If you need MetroLink to deliver a dinner, event organizers say to contact MetroLink at 309- 788-3360 by noon on Monday, Nov. 20.

If you’re interested in making a donation, event organizers say to send donations to Mr. Thanksgiving at 3704 26th Street, Moline, Ill. 61244.

A traffic map can be seen below.

Mr. Thanksgiving Map, 2023. (Mr. Thanksgiving)

