Muscatine fall leaf collection follows schedule

By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fall Leaf Collection Program announces the program is well into the second phase.

The program has been able to collaborate with the Department of Public Works.

According to officials, the crews will work through Zone 8 the rest of November and then start one more pass through each zone as weather permits to conclude the fall program.

City officials say residents are asked to have leaves raked out next to the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of leaf pickup and to avoid parking on the street during collection day.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 563-263-8933.

For more guidelines on leaf collection, click here.

Map of Muscatine leaf schedule.
Map of Muscatine leaf schedule.(City of Muscatine)

