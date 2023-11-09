Opening night for QC Botanical Center Winter Lights Exhibit, Friday

KWQC Fastcast Nov. 17 (a.m.)
By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Botanical Center announced opening night for the seventh annual Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Energy Company will be on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a media release, over 225,000 glowing lights will be in the outdoor gardens.

Officials say guests will be able to explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the botanical center’s outdoor light exhibit while experiencing the center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

According to a media release, the exhibit dates and times include the following:

Nov 17 - Dec 10, Wed - Sun, 5-9p.m.

Dec 13 - Jan 1, daily, 5-9p.m.

Holiday hours will vary, for more information click here.

Tickets are available on qcgardens.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge

Latest News

November events in the Quad Cities.
Need-to-know November events in the QCA
Upcoming Shows coming to the QCA.
Upcoming shows coming to the QC to round out 2023
When Rebecca Hooks was named First Deputy Director in the Illinois State Police she became the...
Hooks first woman to be Illinois State Police’s second in command
Davenport City hall
Interim Davenport City Administrator appointed
EF-4 tornado 11/17/2023
Weather History: Looking back at Nov. 17, 2013 severe weather outbreak