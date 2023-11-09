Opening night for QC Botanical Center Winter Lights Exhibit, Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Botanical Center announced opening night for the seventh annual Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Energy Company will be on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a media release, over 225,000 glowing lights will be in the outdoor gardens.

Officials say guests will be able to explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the botanical center’s outdoor light exhibit while experiencing the center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

According to a media release, the exhibit dates and times include the following:

Nov 17 - Dec 10, Wed - Sun, 5-9p.m.

Dec 13 - Jan 1, daily, 5-9p.m.

Holiday hours will vary, for more information click here.

Tickets are available on qcgardens.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.