Paula Sands honored by Illinois congressman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - TV6′s Paula Sands who is set to retire next month was acknowledged by an Illinois congressman Wednesday.

Congressman Eric Sorensen acknowledged Paula Sands on the House floor, congratulating her on her many years at KWQC TV6 and the impact she has made on the Quad Cites community.

“I am honored to enter the contributions of such a legendary figure into the public record,” announced congressman Sorensen. “I’m wishing Paula Sands my sincerest gratitude as she enters retirement.”

Congressman Sorensen is a Quad Cities resident and currently lives in Moline.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.