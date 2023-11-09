Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino Wednesday.

The Clinton police and fire departments responded about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a welfare check at the Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, according to a media release.

Officers said they were directed to a hotel room where they found two unresponsive people, and both were pronounced dead. The names of the two deceased subjects are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play or threat to the community, police said. An investigation is ongoing by the Clinton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The Division of Criminal Investigation Gaming Enforcement and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

