Police investigate Thursday shooting in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday morning in Sterling.

The Sterling Police Department responded to a report of gunshots about 6:52 a.m. Thursday to the 800 block of East 5th Street, according to a media release.

There were two vehicles hit by bullets but no one was found injured, police said.

According to police, it appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were contacted to assist Sterling Police.

