Quad Cities Botanical Center announces winter lights powered by MidAmerican Energy

Fastcast Nov. 8 p.m.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Botanical Center announced the seventh annual Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.

According to a media release, over 225,000 glowing lights will be in the outdoor gardens.

Officials say guests will be able to explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit while experiencing the botanical center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Opening night for the seventh annual Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Company is Nov. 17.

According to a media release, the exhibit dates and times

Nov 17 - Dec 10, Wed - Sun, 5-9p.m.

Dec 13 - Jan 1, daily, 5-9p.m.

Holiday hours will vary, for more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

TV6′s Paula Sands who is set to retire next month was acknowledged by an Illinois congressman...
Paula Sands honored by Illinois congressman
TV6′s Paula Sands who is set to retire next month was acknowledged by an Illinois congressman...
Paula Sands honored by Illinois congressman
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain ends and clear and windy conditions set up overnight
Clearing and windy overnight, Sun & mid 50s Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Clearing and windy overnight, Sun & mid 50s Thursday