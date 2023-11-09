Quad Cities Botanical Center announces winter lights powered by MidAmerican Energy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Botanical Center announced the seventh annual Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.

According to a media release, over 225,000 glowing lights will be in the outdoor gardens.

Officials say guests will be able to explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit while experiencing the botanical center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Opening night for the seventh annual Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Company is Nov. 17.

According to a media release, the exhibit dates and times

Nov 17 - Dec 10, Wed - Sun, 5-9p.m.

Dec 13 - Jan 1, daily, 5-9p.m.

Holiday hours will vary, for more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.