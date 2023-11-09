Rock Island Public Works holds annual Snow Road-eo

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The Rock Island Public Works Department held their annual Snow Road-eo on Thursday.

“We’re focused on safety,” said Rock Island Public Works Department Director Michael Bartles.  “We are wanting to get these guys train and get them to get out there and do a safe job.”

The Snow Road-eo began in 1989 with the focus on safety.

“Safety is the #1 priority for our drivers and the traveling motorists that go through our city every day,” added Bartles. “These are big, heavy trucks. And we want to make sure that every time we’re out in these dangerous snowy events and icy events that we’re operating our vehicles safely and have these drivers trained properly, at the beginning of the year, and throughout the year.”

The staff was put through a variety of challenges, including a written exam, an obstacle course, and a full walk around inspection of the vehicle. According to Rock Island Public Works Supervisor, some of the vehicles will be replaced with new ones which are more equipped.

“These trucks will make it so much easier on the guys,” said Rock Island Public Works Supervisor Rick Hitchcock. “There’ll be more efficient these all come with a wing plow so we’ll be able to get more snow moved off the main roads quicker and easier.”

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms was excited to see this year’s running of the Snow Road-eo and how the exercises were going.

“This is the kickoff for the winter, and being prepared,” said Mayor Thoms. “They’re all very good professionals, just honing their skills and making sure that they’re prepared.”

Rock Island Public Works will be rolling out 8 new snow plows this winter season. Each of them going for $270,000 to ensure the roadways are clear.

