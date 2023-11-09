St. Ambrose lacrosse player serves goals and his country

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Veterans Day is just a few days away, a day that will be even more special for local collegiate athlete who is a veteran himself.

Colorado native Joseph Campbell, has played lacrosse for St. Ambrose over the last three years, but before moving to the Quad Cities, he was serving our country.

“It just set myself up essentially for, you know success,” said Campbell.

Today you can find Campbell on the lacrosse field at St. Ambrose, however, before that he served four years in the military.

“The Marine Corps really gave me a lot of structure and really helped me develop that discipline,” said Campbell. “It took me as an 18-year-old and really gave me a lot of opportunities I wouldn’t have otherwise had, and allowed me to come and be the best person I can be.”

His passion for lacrosse came at a young age.

“I started when I was in sixth grade,” said Campbell. “My sister got me into it, and just it was this new sport that just started out and she said, hey, look, I found this sport that’s kind of like football, but you can also hit someone with a stick. And, you know, I said, Sign me up.”

He continued to play the sport while he was overseas.

“I was stationed in Okinawa for two years, and while I was out there, there was a lacrosse team called Okie Lacs,” said Campbell. “We had the opportunity to play against a couple teams from mainland Japan, and along with that, it just allowed me to really explore different cultures.”

For Campbell, lessons learned from the military are translating on the lacrosse field.

“I think the leadership aspect has been the biggest thing that’s helped me really come in and be able to just be that difference maker,” said Campbell. “So coming in, I help with the strength conditioning as well. So to really just have that ability to you know, be that mentor when I when it’s needed, but these guys here, they’re awesome.”

Campbell says he was first introduced to the Quad Cities when he was still in the Marine Corps, and his visit to St. Ambrose made for an easy decision to call the QC home.

The St. Ambrose lacrosse team has been ranked for the last three years and has made it to nationals each time.

