Sunny but cooler Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plenty of sunshine is expected today, but it will be a bit breezy. West wind 10-20 mph and dry conditions will create an increased brush fire risk, so avoid burning any grass or leaves. Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s. All in all it will be a seasonable, fall day.

Highs will be in the mid 50s through the weekend as well making it a nice one to get some fall cleanup done.

Next week warmer air is slated to return as highs may may get close to the 70° mark by this time next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 57º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 48º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.