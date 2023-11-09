Sunny but cooler today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s a chillier start this morning with wind chills in the 20s and 30s which is far more typical for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected today through the weekend as our weather pattern will be much quieter. Highs will be in the mid 50s through the weekend as well making it a nice one to get some fall clean up done. Next week warmer air is slated to return as highs may approach 70º in some areas by next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 57º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 55º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.