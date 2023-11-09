Suspect named in Thursday Sterling shooting

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating an early Thursday morning shots fired incident in Sterling. A suspect has now been named.

At approximately 4:21 p.m., Sterling police announced that Dayton J. Hicks, 28, is wanted for reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on a Whiteside County arrest warrant. Police say Hicks is wanted in connection to Thursday morning’s incident that occurred at approximately 6:52 a.m.

The initial media release from police stated the following:

The Sterling Police Department responded to a report of gunshots about 6:52 a.m. Thursday to the 800 block of East 5th Street, according to a media release.

There were two vehicles hit by bullets but no one was found injured, police said.

According to police, it appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were contacted to assist Sterling Police.

