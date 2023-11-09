Winfield - Mount Union falls in State Semifinals to Bishop Garrigan 34-20

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winfield - Mount Union’s incredible season ended with a 34-20 loss to Bishop Garrigan at the UNI Dome. It was the first trip to the State Semifinals for the Wolves since 1999.

“As good as they are at football, they are better young men, you know, we’ve got some elite football players and we’ve got some elite young men, so the things that they have done really well on the field, obviously they are going to leave a legacy for us and we are going to miss their leadership, i mean those were the guys that would go knock on doors in the summer to make sure everyone got to weights and give rides and things like that so we are going to miss their play but we are going to miss who they are on the team” said head coach Scott McCarty.

“We were behind a really good coach and everyone it’s just like a big old family and it’s a really small community so everyone has just bought in together and it’s just a really big old family” said senior Cole Milks.

“It’s meant the world to me, you know, all the interviews about Iowa I try to put those away and just focus on Winfield because that is where I am now, I love Winfield, i just love it, I wouldn’t want to be at any other school at all, that jersey means a ton to me and those colors and that sticker means a ton to me and I don’t want it to be done but that’s how life goes, you’ve got to move on, i’ll have my brothers for the rest of my life so I’ve just got to be proud” said senior Cam Buffington.

The Wolves finish the season 11-1.

