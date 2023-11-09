Winter Weather Awareness Day: Now is the time to prepare

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Whether it’s rain, freezing rain, sleet, graupel, snow or bitter cold, winter can bring a lot of hazards to the QCA and it will be here before we know it.

The variety of winter weather can bring a variety of weather alerts across the TV6 viewing area.

One of the newer alerts issued during the winter months is the Snow Squall Warning.

A snow squall is an intense, but limited duration, of moderate to heavy snowfall accompanied by strong winds.

This can lead to a quick accumulation of snow and can cause significant travel issues.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are sent out to cell phones to alert any drivers on the road who may run into a snow squall. These generally last 30 to 60 minutes.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when at least six or more inches of snow is expected in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours.

It will be issued for sleet at a half inch or more, freezing rain at a quarter inch or more, or if blizzard conditions are forecast.

It’s upgraded to a warning if conditions are imminent.

If it’s a lower impact event, a winter weather advisory will be issued, for snow between 3 and 5 inches in 12 hours, as well as light sleet and freezing rain accumulation.

A Blizzard Warning is issued if there is a combination of at least 35 mph, leading to visibility less than a quarter of a mile due to snow and/or blowing snow, for at least three hours.

An Ice Storm Warning is issued for freezing rain events where ice accumulations are expected to be at least a quarter of an inch.

Any little bit of ice or snow can make travel slow. Be sure to have an emergency kit available whether you’re at home, or in your vehicle.

Click here for a list of items you should have in your emergency kit for your home or vehicle this winter.

