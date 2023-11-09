WIU joins Common App direct admissions program

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University has joined the Common App Direct Admissions program, becoming one of the latest institutions to join this network of academic excellence. This partnership underscores WIU’s commitment to making higher education accessible and streamlined for prospective students.

The Common App direct admissions program is a nationwide initiative aimed at simplifying the college application process for students and institutions. By joining this program, WIU has further solidified its dedication to providing a seamless and efficient application process for students applying to the institution.

The Common App direct admissions program enables students to apply to multiple participating institutions with one unified application, reducing the time and effort involved in the application process. This streamlining of applications benefits both students and universities, ensuring a more efficient and stress-free experience for everyone involved.

