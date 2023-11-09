Your CBD Store for health products and holiday gifts

Your CBD Store for health products and holiday gifts
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your CBD Store, an alternative and holistic health service provider, has three locations in the Quad Cities along with three other stores in Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids.

The retailer puts pride into the CBD products sold based on constant study and research and producing the highest-quality formulations to assist with pain, sleep, mind, body, pet health and comfort, and weight control.

Tyler Ramker explains the many benefits of the products lines and how items could fulfill the needs of others on your gift list during the upcoming holiday season.

Viewers are encouraged to stop by and consider picking up a little gift bag filled with a few sample sizes.

Your CBD Store invites viewers to stop by the following retail locations in the QCA:

  • 2824 West Locust Street, Suite 7A, Davenport, IA
  • 3875 Elmore Ave, Suite C, Davenport, IA
  • 4100 46th Avenue, Rock Island, IL

For more information, visit the business online here or call 563-676-1122. Follow the business on Facebook here.

