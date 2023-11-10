1 dead after Friday morning Fulton crash

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Fulton Police Department responded to two vehicle crash Friday morning that resulted in the death of one individual.

According to police at approximately 8:31 a.m., Fulton police received a report of a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 84 at 21st Avenue.

Police say drivers of both vehicles were taken to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, Iowa by Fulton Ambulance. There were no passengers involved.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The name of the driver is not being released until notification of the family.

Police say the other driver was issued a citation for improper lane usage and was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fulton Police Department was assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton, Fire, EMS, and Midwest Collision, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

