37th annual student hunger drive sets new record

Moline, Ill (KWQC) - –The 2023 Student Hunger Drive came to an official close on Thursday with at the “Finale Rally” in Moline. This year’s drive brought in a collective 818,468 meals from 17 area schools, exceeding last year’s record of 817,038 meals.

According to the CDO of the Riverbend food bank right now is a critical time for Quad City families in need.

“Food prices are up, the need is up, food donations are down,” said CDO of Riverbend food bank Jenny Colvin. “So every dollar every can of food that we can receive to help support families, you know, hungry families in the community. It means everything.”

For the students, they said how much it means to give back.

“It means a lot because we put in so much hard work,” said Pleasant Valley student Brie Howell. “And we know that these meals and the pounds that we raised in the monetary donations are all going to our classmates and peers. So it means a lot means that we had to go to school tomorrow knowing that we were able to raise a lot for a community that gives back to us so much.”

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” said V.P of Moline’s Interact Club Ankit Rajvanshi. “This is my third year doing it and every year it gets better and better volunteering for all the events. It’s just it gives you a warm feeling in your heart and just the opportunity to get back to your community is amazing.”

At the Finale Rally, schools received awards in three divisions (based on student enrollment) for 1st and 2nd place based on total food and funds collected. The 2022 award winners are:

· Division C (up to 299 enrolled students):

o 1st place – Morning Star Academy

o 2nd place – Rivermont Collegiate

· Division B (300 to 1,250 enrolled students):

o 1st place – Alleman

o 2nd place – Orion High School

· Division A (over 1,250 enrolled students):

o 1st place – Pleasant Valley High School

o 2nd place – Bettendorf High School

The 2023 Mission Challenge Award – a special award given to a participating school that writes a 500-word essay and presents a display board discussing how their school is embodying the mission of River Bend Food Bank (”leading the community-wide effort to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois) – was presented to Pleasant Valley High School.

2023 Student Hunger Drive sponsors:

The Bechtel Trusts, Hy-Vee, CBI Bank, Smart Auto, and the John Deere Foundation

Event organizers added that participating schools include: Alleman High School, Assumption High School, Bettendorf High School, Davenport Central High School, Davenport North High School, Davenport West High School, Mid-City High School, Moline High School, Morning Star Academy, North Scott High School, Orion High School, Pleasant Valley High School, Quad Cities Christian School, Rivermont Collegiate, Rock Island High School, Sherrard High School, and United Township High School.

