37th annual Turkey Trot supports YMCA mission

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2023 YMCA Turkey Trot presented by McCarthy-Bush continues as one of the best Thanksgiving Day events in the Quad Cities as it supports its mission to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

All fitness levels can participate because there is a one-mile, 5K, 5-mile, and kids races. The starting location is from the R. Richard Bittner YMCA in downtown Davenport.

Packet pick up will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 or from 6-8 :45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Kids races will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K and 5-mile events are set to start at 9 a.m. The one-mile run is set for 10:30 a.m.

Proceeds from fundraisers like this event goes directly to the children and teens, families and seniors who need it the most related to YMCA programming.

For more information, visit https://www.ymcaimv.org/programs.../community-events/ or to access the registration area.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.