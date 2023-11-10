The Artsy Bookworm’s Author & Artist Fair is coming up Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Artsy Bookworm is an independent community book store that sells new and used books, original art, toys, gifts, and other merchandise at 1319 30th Street, Rock Island.

The book store’s free-to-attend Annual Author & Artist Fair is set for Nov. 11 from 2-5 p.m. at the historic Hauberg Estate. It’s a chance to encounter artistic and literary creativity in the QCA.

Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, invites viewers to visit to explore all of the craft and hobby supply product lines carried by the business. Beautiful yarns and high-end bead jewelry are among the topics covered during this visit to the show.

Feldon has recently established a formal, non-profit entity called Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future to provide free, new books for children.

For more information, visit The Artsy Bookworm (website) or call 309-558-0278.

