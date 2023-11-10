Bettendorf Disc Center

Bettendorf Disc Center
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Bettendorf Disc Center, 2117 State Street, Suite 110, Bettendorf, works to fulfill their mission to help each patient achieve optimum wellness and freedom in health through proper care.

Dr. Karen Shoemaker, D.C. and her clinic team offer an atmosphere of caring and concern for the well being and improvement of each patient’s personal wellness. This commitment includes offering the finest quality of care and the latest cutting-edge technology in the non-surgical treatment of both chronic lower back and neck pain.

The clinic commonly provides treatments for the following ailments (and more): bulging spinal disc, herniated spinal disc, sciatic leg pain, arm and neck pain, herniated spinal disc, and pinched nerves.

For additional information or to make contact, please visit the business website at https://bettendorfdisccenter.com/ or call 563-344-0908.

