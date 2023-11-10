C & S Antiques’ Christmas open house to launch Nov. 18

The two-day event will feature door prizes, refreshments, great shopping, and more festive fun
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC)-C & S Antique Mall offers two levels and over 55 dealers with a wide range of furniture, collectibles, and unique gifts.

The business located at 705 West Main Street, Geneseo, IL, and invites viewers to the upcoming Christmas Open House event to be held Nov. 18-19. The event will feature door prizes, refreshments, and more festive fun.

For more information, visit https://www.csantiquemall.com/ or call 309-944-9700.

