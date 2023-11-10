City of Davenport to host Veterans Day Parade

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Celebrate and honor veterans during the City of Davenport’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

The City of Davenport will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11 with the parade kicking off from 4th and Western at 10 a.m., according to the City of Davenport’s Facebook page.

Officials advise that if you are heading to our through downtown during this time, be aware of temporary street closures. Find an alternate route and allow a few extra minutes to reach your destination.

Davenport Veterans Day Parade route.
Davenport Veterans Day Parade route.(City of Davenport)

