Cooler today before a warming trend begins this weekedn

Very dry weather overall for the next several days
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today will be much cooler than yesterday due in large part to NW winds. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s which is right around normal for this time of November. Winds will relax tonight leading to a cool start to the weekend in the 20s and 30s. Starting Saturday afternoon south winds will arrive and this will be the start of our slow warm up. Highs will reach the mid 50s both days this weekend. Finally next week the 60s look to make their return as the warm up may continue into next weekend!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 49º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 28º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 52º.

