Deals and ‘freebies’ offered around the Quad Cities Area for Veterans Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday is Veterans Day, which marks the end of World War I. It’s also a day meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military.

Many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend, some of which start on Friday. Here are a few of the freebies veterans and active duty military can get.

For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.

Friday

Veterans Day Breakfast at Hy-Vee stores

Hy-Vee stores invite veterans and active-duty military members to enjoy a free buffet-style breakfast at Hy-Vee stores.

What: Veterans Day buffet breakfast

When: From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Participating Hy-Vee Stores, Devils Glen Hy-Vee, East 53rd Hy-Vee, Silvis Hy-Vee, Milan Hy-Vee, Clinton Hy-Vee

How: Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free buffet-style breakfast. Hy-Vee officials say veterans and active-duty military members can receive 15% off their grocery purchases at Hy-Vee or Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Friday. Valid in-store or on Aisles Online using the code VETS2023. Aisles Online orders must be placed on Friday.

Hy-vee (Hy-Vee)

Saturday

Veterans Day Meal at Candlelight Inn

What: Veterans Day free entrée at Brink’s in downtown Sterling, Palmyra Pub in Dixon, and Candlelight Inn in Sterling, Rock Falls, and Clinton

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Brink’s in downtown Sterling, Palmyra Pub in Dixon, and Candlelight Inn in Sterling, Rock Falls, and Clinton

How: Dine-in only

Additional information: Click here

Candlelight Inn offering Veterans Day special. (Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)

Veterans Day Free Sandwich at Mission BBQ

“Freedom isn’t free. Veterans get a free sandwich on Veterans Day,” states Mission BBQ’s website. “Thanks for your service!”

What: Mission BBQ Veterans Day free sandwich offer

When: Saturday

Where: Participating Mission BBQ restaurants , 2815 E. 53rd St., Davenport

How: Show the offer below. Show the offer below. More information

Mission BBQ Veterans Day offer. (Mission BBQ)

Veterans Day Buffet at Pizza Ranch

“Thank you to our Veterans and Active Duty Military for your service,” stated a Facebook post from Pizza Ranch. “Active Duty Military and Veterans will receive a free buffet on Saturday, November 11t during valid buffet hours.”

What: Pizza Ranch Veterans Day free buffet

When: From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Participating Pizza Ranch locations, valid at Bettendorf, Clinton, Iowa and Sterling, Illinois locations

How: Valid during buffet hour times, Valid during buffet hour times, click here for hours . May be asked to present a form of military ID to receive a discount

Additional information: Click here

Pizza Ranch Veterans Day special offer. (Bettendorf Pizza Ranch)

Veterans Day Free Meal

“This year, we continue serving those who serve us,” states Applebee’s website. “Enjoy a free meal at select Applebee’s locations.”

What: Applebee’s Veterans Day free meal

When: Saturday

Where: Participating Applebee’s locations

How: Veterans can Veterans can eat for free by presenting this offer at participating Applebee’s locations

(PRNewsfoto/RMH Franchise Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Sunday

Veterans Day Buffet at Rhythm City Casino

“Join us for our special Veteran’s Day Buffet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” states Rhythm City Casino’s Facebook page. “Veterans can eat for free by stopping by the Resort Club and showing their Military ID to redeem the offer.”

What: Rhythm City Casino Veterans Day Free Buffet

When: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport

How: Veterans eat for free by presenting their Military ID at the Resort Club

Rhythm City Casino to host Veterans Day buffet (KWQC)

These are just a few of the offers available to veterans. Restaurant chains say to be sure to check with your local location to ensure the offer is valid.

