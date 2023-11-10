Erik’s beers of the month: dessert craft brews

Erik's beers of the month features dessert craft brews
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Erik Maitland features some new flavors in the “dessert beer” category (selected for Paula’s famous sweet tooth) from Central Store is a small, urban grocery store near the old LeClaire Hotel in Moline at 1810 5th Avenue.

Today’s choices three 903 flavors: Caramel Donut, Peanut Butter Cup, and Turtle Cheese Cake.

For more information about Central Store and the beef selection, visit Facebook page here or call 309-524-4054.

