Lee County man hit by truck while getting mail

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Nov. 10.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was hit by a truck while getting his mail in Lee County.

Iowa State Patrol says 65-year-old Jayme Boeding was crossing the street at his home on County Road 103 in West Point on Thursday morning and didn’t see the GMC Sierra.

15-year-old James Denning of Houghton, Iowa, was driving the truck.

Boeding was flown to University of Iowa Hospital.

