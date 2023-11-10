Lee County man hit by truck while getting mail
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was hit by a truck while getting his mail in Lee County.
Iowa State Patrol says 65-year-old Jayme Boeding was crossing the street at his home on County Road 103 in West Point on Thursday morning and didn’t see the GMC Sierra.
15-year-old James Denning of Houghton, Iowa, was driving the truck.
Boeding was flown to University of Iowa Hospital.
