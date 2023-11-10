GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Galesburg-based Lux Blox is a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world that could be considered “The Next-Level LEGO”.

Lux Blox, launched in 2015, is a 100% made-in-America, revolutionary block that allows children to experience modern engineering principles during play experiences. The building toy is recommended for builders ages 6 and up that offers “sneaky learning” opportunities which means kids are having so much fun, they don’t realize they’re learning.

Lux is available in hundreds of local brick-and-mortar toy and specialty-gift retailers and museum stores around the nation. Lux is also available for purchase at www.luxblox.com/ or by calling toll free at 309-297-4430 during regular business hours.

Lux Blox factory office is located at 262 North Prairie Street, Galesburg. For more information, visit https://www.luxblox.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.